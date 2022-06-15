SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.24. 37,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,440. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $216.49 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

