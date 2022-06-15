SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.
DFAC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 10,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $29.33.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.