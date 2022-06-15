SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

DFAC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 10,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

