SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 25,429 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 496.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.21.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.05. 60,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,074. The stock has a market cap of $149.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.24. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

