Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Update

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:SPGS remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. 17,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,599. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $7,816,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

