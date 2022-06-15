Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Rises By 52.0%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 451,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

Shares of GGZ stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. 18,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,406. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $17.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.