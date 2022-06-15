Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Declines By 42.9%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SVFD stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Save Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 86.27% and a negative net margin of 1,169.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Save Foods in the first quarter worth $174,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Save Foods by 198.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Save Foods in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

