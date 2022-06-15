Short Interest in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Declines By 40.6%

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 408,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMTI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

