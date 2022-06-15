Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Drops By 46.5%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 175.3% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 142,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 90,521 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

