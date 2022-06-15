Short Interest in Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Declines By 41.3%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PACV traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 1,843,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,305. Pacific Ventures Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
About Pacific Ventures Group
