Short Interest in Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Declines By 41.3%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PACV traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 1,843,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,305. Pacific Ventures Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About Pacific Ventures Group (Get Rating)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, food trucks, and caterers.

