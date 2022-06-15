Short Interest in Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Drops By 37.4%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,500 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 524,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 273.8 days.

Kinnevik stock remained flat at $16.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. Kinnevik has a one year low of 16.10 and a one year high of 46.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Danske upgraded Kinnevik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kinnevik from SEK 290 to SEK 220 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Kinnevik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 210 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

