Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Decreases By 39.6%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KCDMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 127,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,752. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.44. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.63%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

