Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Drops By 29.8%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 30,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $272.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.72.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $131,948.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

