Short Interest in Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW) Declines By 44.7%

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ENJYW opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. Enjoy Technology has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enjoy Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,850 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Enjoy Technology were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

