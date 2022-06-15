Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Drops By 39.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:EXG traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 657,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,891. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
