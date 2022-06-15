Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Drops By 39.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 657,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,891. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXG. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1,144.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,686,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,647,000 after acquiring an additional 236,183 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 504.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 256,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 213,923 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 330,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 146,473 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after buying an additional 136,930 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

