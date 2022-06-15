Short Interest in Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Expands By 100.0%

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS CSTI opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Costar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $8.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter.

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of security solution products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CostarHD, and Other. Its security solutions products include surveillance cameras, digital video recorders, lenses, and high-speed domes, as well as industrial vision products.

