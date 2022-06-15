Short Interest in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Grows By 71.3%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,570,000 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the May 15th total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

EBR traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. 4,565,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 17.30%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.