Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.50

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $63.61, with a volume of 703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

