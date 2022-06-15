Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.80 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.77. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SREI opened at GBX 57 ($0.69) on Wednesday. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 46.75 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 61 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.01, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £279.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08.

In other news, insider Alastair Hughes acquired 87,733 shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £50,007.81 ($60,696.46). Also, insider Lorraine Baldry bought 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £830.56 ($1,008.08).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

