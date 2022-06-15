Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading Down 4%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 186,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 363,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.84.

In other Sable Resources news, Director Thomas John Obradovich sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$26,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812,667 shares in the company, valued at C$1,540,053.44. Also, Director Brent Lindsay Gilchrist sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$379,500. Insiders have sold 451,833 shares of company stock worth $135,882 over the last three months.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 58,629 hectares (ha), El Fierro project, El Fierrazo project, Los Pumas project, and Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and Vinata project, El Escarpe project, and Sain Alto and Caolin mineral application covering an area of 39,414 ha titled located in Mexico.

