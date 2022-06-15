RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Short Interest Update

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRA remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 290,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. RXR Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 3.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 20.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,194,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,430,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

