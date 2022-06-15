Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Update

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,978,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,598,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 965,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,411,000 after buying an additional 70,907 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

RVT traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.14. 480,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. Royce Value Trust has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

