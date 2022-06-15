Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target to GBX 4,825

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,625 ($56.14) to GBX 4,825 ($58.56) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.90) to GBX 4,136 ($50.20) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.89) to GBX 6,100 ($74.04) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.82) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,342.20.

Shares of ASHTY traded down $9.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,251. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $175.57 and a 52 week high of $349.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.26.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

