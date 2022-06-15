Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Invests $110,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 244,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 67,128 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000.

IEMG traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. 715,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,496,699. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13.

