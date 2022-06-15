RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $4.55 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

