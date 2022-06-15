Rinkey Investments Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 189,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,782. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10.

