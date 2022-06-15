Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIGL. StockNews.com started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez acquired 1,000,000 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at $960,325.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

