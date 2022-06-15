Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,535 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after buying an additional 49,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,979,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,866,000 after buying an additional 188,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $816,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.58. 48,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average is $110.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.31 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

