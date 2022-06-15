Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Invests $391,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after buying an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $23,277,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.49. 113,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

