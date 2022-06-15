Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 64,876 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,732,000. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 705,616 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,653,000. 17.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

