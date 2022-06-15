Reviewing Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) & GATX (NYSE:GATX)

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and GATX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A GATX $1.26 billion 2.74 $143.10 million $5.05 19.18

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86% GATX 14.38% 11.46% 2.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Business Travel Group and GATX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GATX 0 0 5 0 3.00

GATX has a consensus price target of $110.24, suggesting a potential upside of 13.82%. Given GATX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than Global Business Travel Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of GATX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of GATX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GATX has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GATX beats Global Business Travel Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group (Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

About GATX (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. The company also offers services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining operations, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. In addition, it leases aircraft spare engines, directly-owned aircraft spare engines, and five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. The company owns a fleet of approximately 147,000 railcars; 539 four-axle and 29 six-axle locomotives; and 5 vessels. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.