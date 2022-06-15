Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 15th (NASDAQ:RCACU)

Revelstone Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 15th. Revelstone Capital Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Revelstone Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:RCACU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

