Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $45.29. Approximately 41 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $915.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 95.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 81.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

