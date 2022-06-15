Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share by the bank on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Republic Bancorp to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $905.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $57.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 81.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth $251,000.

About Republic Bancorp (Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.