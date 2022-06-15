ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on ReNeuron Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RNUGF stock remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Tuesday. ReNeuron Group has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

