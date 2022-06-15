Refinable Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00425699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00062385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,856.65 or 1.69985219 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

