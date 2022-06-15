Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $871.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Redfin has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock worth $438,230. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Redfin by 85.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 55,786 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

