Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.54.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of Redfin stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $871.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Redfin has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.
In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock worth $438,230. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Redfin by 85.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 55,786 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.
Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redfin (RDFN)
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.