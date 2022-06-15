Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) is JS Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

JS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,530,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553,985 shares during the quarter. Ranpak makes up about 47.7% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. JS Capital Management LLC owned about 37.51% of Ranpak worth $1,147,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ranpak in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $330,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,464.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

PACK opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $648.08 million, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

