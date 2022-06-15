Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rand Worldwide stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647. Rand Worldwide has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.