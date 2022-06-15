Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Enbridge by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 22.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.16%.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

