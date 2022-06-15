Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. BCE makes up about 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,063,000 after purchasing an additional 651,805 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BCE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after buying an additional 918,122 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of BCE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Argus boosted their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

BCE stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

