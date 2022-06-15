Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,574 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

