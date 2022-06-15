Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.27

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 1044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

