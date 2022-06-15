Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.27

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 1044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.
RXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
