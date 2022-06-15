Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average is $142.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

