Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the May 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 990,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Shares of NYSE QD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 25,112,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,567. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Qudian has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $250.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter.
About Qudian (Get Rating)
Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.
