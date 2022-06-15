Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the May 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 990,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE QD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 25,112,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,567. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Qudian has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $250.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qudian by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 673,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qudian by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 209,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 9.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 160,723 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 1,408.0% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,799,965 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 133,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

