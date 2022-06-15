Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of QBAK remained flat at $$2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Qualstar has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.
About Qualstar (Get Rating)
