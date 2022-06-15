QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.40. 58,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,998,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.17. The company has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

