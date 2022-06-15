Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Issued By William Blair

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for J. M. Smucker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

SJM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $125.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

