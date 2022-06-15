Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Issued By William Blair

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for J. M. Smucker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

SJM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $125.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.