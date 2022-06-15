Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 184,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.

The company has a market cap of C$232.51 million and a PE ratio of -179.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53.

Get Protech Home Medical alerts:

Protech Home Medical Company Profile (CVE:PTQ)

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.