Project Pai (PAI) Trading 26% Lower This Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $709.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00042436 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000719 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,806,373,940 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,283,139 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

