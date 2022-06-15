Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 2,343 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,652. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.